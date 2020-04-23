A Full List Of What’s Coming & Going On Netflix This May

As April comes to a close, we can all look forward to a fresh slate of content on Netflix.

The streaming service has a ton of original content coming, plus some shows and movies we’ve already seen but love to binge anyway. For Colored Girls, for example, will be available May 1, in addition to the highly-anticipated Netflix Original Hollywood. Jerry Seinfeld’s new standup comedy special 23 Hours To Kill will also be available next month and we won’t have to wait long to tune in, as it drops May 5. On the other hand, Netflix is chucking Scandal: Seasons 1-7, Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8, and more. Check out the full list of what’s coming and going below.

Coming

May 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

All Day and a Night

Almost Happy

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

Get In

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

The Half Of It

Hollywood

I Am Divine

Into the Night

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Mrs. Serial Killer

Reckoning: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 4

Arctic Dogs

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

May 6

Workin’ Moms: Season 4

May 7

Scissor Seven: Season 2

May 8

18 regali

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

Dead to Me: Season 2

The Eddy

The Hollow: Season 2

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2

Valeria

May 9

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

May 11

Bordertown: Season 3

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial By Media

May 12

True: Terrific Tales

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

May 13

The Wrong Missy

May 14

Riverdale: Season 4

May 15

Chichipatos

District 9

I Love You, Stupid

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans: Season 3

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

White Lines

May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17

Soul Surfer

May 18

The Big Flower Fight

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet Magnolias

Trumbo

May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez

May 22

Control Z

History 101

Just Go With It

The Lovebirds

Selling Sunset: Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

May 27

I’m No Longer Here

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28

Dorohedoro

La corazonada

May 29

Space Force

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

May 31

High Strung Free Dance

Leaving

May 1

John Carter

May 15

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

May 17

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

May 18

Scandal: Season 1-7

May 19

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

May 25

Bitten: Season 1-3

May 30

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

May 31

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich