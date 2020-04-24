Bravado Releases Artist-Inspired Face Mask Collection — Cop Yours Here

None of us could have guessed we’d be sporting the latest face mask fashion this spring, but here we are.

As the world fights to slow the spread of coronavirus, different brands have been putting their own unique signature on protective masks and now Bravado is joining the movement. As the merchandise division of Universal Music Group, Bravado has released its own face mask collection featuring the names and brands of some of music’s most famous artists. According to reports, the new release is part of a philanthropic effort.

From Complex:

“As part of their philanthropic efforts, Bravado and UMG have provided free face masks to all UMG employees and pledged to contribute 50,000 masks to community service providers across the country. The protective gear will be donated to workers at food banks, homeless shelters, school lunch programs, and more.”

According to the site, Bravado CEO Mat Vlasic said in a statement “I’m humbled and grateful to work with artists and partners who are passionate and driven to deliver a program that supports those that need it most during this unprecedented time. This initiative will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work from everyone here at Bravado and UMG, along with our artists across the globe.”

Check out some of the available merch below. From Tupac to Justin Bieber and Bob Marley, they’ve got a little something for every kind of fan. Stay safe during these times and cop your Bravado mask here.