Forbes Finally Declares Kanye West A Billionaire, But Of Course, The MAGA Hat Wearer Isn’t Happy

Yeezy has finally reached billionaire status.

Kanye West has been claiming for a while that he reached the highly-coveted billionaire boys club, but now he can actually prove it. Forbes declared the rapper is officially worth $1.3 billion, but in typical Ye fashion, that is not good enough for him.

Kanye West is now officially a billionaire—and he really wants the world to know https://t.co/2v5cOV8ymg by @zogblog pic.twitter.com/HkIrgCI1LH — Forbes (@Forbes) April 24, 2020

According to the famed financial publication, West achieved that status thanks to his lucrative contract with adidas, liquid assets, royalties from his YEEZY line revenue, G.O.O.D. Music label, and debt. Combine all of that, and he lands at $1.3 billion, $300 million more than his “self-made” sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner.

While Forbes is sticking to its findings, the MAGA hat-wearing rapper is still not content. The publication already went back and reevaluated Kanye’s fortune after it faced backlash for not including him in the annual billionaire’s list leading to his late inclusion. The magazine stated that the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” crafter provided receipts with the publication to prove that it got his finances all wrong.

While most people would be content at amassing a net worth of $1.3 billion, Kanye believes he is worth even more. Evidently, he sent a text to Forbes claiming he is actually worth more than that.

“It’s not a billion. It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

Unbelievable.

Well, whatever the actual amount is, we will probably hear about it in his religious raps going forward. Hopefully, he will use his billions with a B like his favorite president always likes to say to help people affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

Photo: Rich Fury/VF20 / Getty