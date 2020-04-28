Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Come Together For Compton COVID-19 Relief [Details]

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are joining forces in the name of COVID-19 relief.

According to new reports, the frequent business partners are making a huge donation to the city of Compton to provide upwards of 145,000 free meals to residents, in addition to coronavirus testing. “Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine have always been great advocates and supporters of the City of Compton,” Compton Mayor Aja Brown said in a statement, according to HipHopDX. “Increasing access to food and vital healthcare are some of the most important ways we can make an impact for our community in this time of need.”

“As issues like unemployment, food insecurity and lack of COVID-19 testing sweep the nation, I hope that this contribution will inspire others to take action, get involved and support their neighborhoods in any way they can,” Brown went on to say, adding “Even in a time of social distancing, this contribution is a strong testament to how we can still come together to support the communities we love.”

As of today, there are over 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, 3 million worldwide. Though statistics state there are just 156 confirmed cases in Compton, it is possible (and likely) more people are suffering from the deadly disease than what’s been reported, since testing has not been available for most Americans. Hopefully, with Dre and Iovine’s donation, that will change for the city of Compton. Salute the kings and stay tuned for their next big contribution to the community, as we all know this isn’t their first and it won’t be their last.