Jay-Z Takes Major Action Against Fake Videos Of Him Reciting Hamlet & Singing Billy Joel

If you’ve ever met anyone who does a good JAY-Z impersonation, it’s pretty funny.

However, it seems like the Roc Nation boss isn’t a big fan of those making fun of his voice. According to The Verge, there are some deep fakes of Hov’s voice floating around on YouTube with an artificial intelligence impersonation of him reciting William Shakespeare’s “To Be or Not to Be” soliloquy from Hamlet and Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

Hilarious to most people, but it was enough to get Jay’s Roc Nation company on the case to issue copyright strikes and get the content removed. YouTube initially took the videos down, but thankfully for your entertainment, they’re back.

“This content unlawfully uses an AI to impersonate our client’s voice,” states the Roc Nation-issued copyright notice.

It’s nothing personal, as the deep fake community borrows the voice of several famous people with notable voices, like Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Vocal Synthesis, the youtube account responsible for the videos, maintains that there’s no malicious intent towards Hov and that they’re “disappointed that Jay-Z and Roc Nation have decided to bully a small YouTuber in this way.”

In other Hov news, along with Meek Mill, the two rappers connected to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the prison system. 40,000 masks will be sent to the Tennessee Department of Corrections and will be distributed to different facilities across the state. Mississippi State Penitentiary will receive 5,000 masks.

Jay and Rihanna also recently announced both the Shawn Carter Foundation and Clara Lionel Foundation would be donating $2 million collectively to aid coronavirus related response efforts.