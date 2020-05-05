New Streaming Service UrbanflixTV Takes Inclusionary Approach To Video Content

Chances are, you’ve been home for the past 2 months, and you’ve already run out of things to watch on your favorites streaming services.

Lucky for you, there’s a new service on the block, full of new content that will keep you busy while you’re stuck in quarantine. Introducing UrbanflixTV, a new streaming platform that takes what makes us all different and makes it shine.

“The subscription-based platform is dedicated to presenting great content that reflects the beauty and power of the diverse world around all of us,” states the press release.

Speaking of subscriptions, UrbanflixTV comes in cheaper than your average streaming services at $4.99 a month or save some coin and pay $49.99 for a year. Of course, you get a 7-day free trial to see if you’re feeling the content.

“UrbanflixTV proudly features original programming and exclusive acquired content that embraces the innate desire people have to not only relate to what they watch, but also to appreciate and learn about the distinctive lives, experiences and perspectives of others. Setting itself apart, UrbanflixTV is the home of entertaining, unique stories and content with diverse casts, storytellers and themes, not just for some of us, but for all of us,” says the platform.

One of the platform’s original series is a gym comedy entitled PUMP that’s written and directed by Corey Grant and stars the extremely entertaining Ray J, My Wife and Kids’ Jennifer Freeman and Arrow’s Michael Jai White.

UrbanflixTV also nabbed rights to the coming-of-age musical drama HOWARD HIGH. Not only is it from the creators of “You Got Served,” it stars Brian White, Marques Houston Chrissy Stokes, and Dorien Wilson. With content being more important now than ever before, Urbanflix’s CEO wants to make sure its offerings reflect the world we actually live in– and that means diversity.

“UrbanflixTV is at the forefront of inclusive, imaginative entertainment,” said CEO Kevin Griffo. “The core of who we are is reflected in the choices we’ve made in the variety of shows we have and who you see on screen. The word ‘urban’ means relating to a city, and we are all from different cities with different cultures. We at UrbanflixTV are proud that the content we’re making available to viewers is a reflection of those differences.”

Sign up for the free trial here.