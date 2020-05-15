LeBron Teams Up With Travis Scott For Official #GraduateTogether2020 T-Shirt — Cop Yours Now

In addition to planning the country’s first-ever national high school graduation event, LeBron is teaming up with Travis Scott to drop an official t-shirt to commemorate the day.

“The Cactus Jack x Uninterrupted collab tee, which boasts a design by La Flame himself, features the handwritten sentiment ‘We’re all in this together.’ All net proceeds from sales of the T-shirt will go toward the LeBron James Family Foundation and Feeding Texas, two organizations close to each respective figure’s hearts,” Complex states, adding that the 72-hour sale of the special tee kicked off on Travis Scott’s official website at 3 p.m. today.

Announcing the drop on Instagram, LeBron wrote:

“Class of 2020, I told you we were going to make graduation special. Creative genius, hip hop legend, and game changing fashion designer @travisscott has personally designed the Class of 2020 Grad shirt for all of you! This is a collaboration between our teams, @uninterrupted and @cactusjack, to give you something special to mark this incredible accomplishment. It is dropping right now on https://shop.travisscott.com/ and only available through Sunday. All net proceeds go to charity. I love you guys. Enjoy this 🔥🔥🔥 and enjoy the show tomorrow night.”

Graduate Together 2020 begins tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET and there will be no shortage of celebrities. From Barack Obama, who will deliver the official commencement speech, to Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams, and more, whose virtual attendance have been confirmed, it’s definitely going to be a star-studded night to remember. More details below.