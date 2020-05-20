Triumph: Wu-Tang Clan Launches “Protect Ya Hands” Sanitizer For Canadian COVID-19 Relief

The Wu-Tang Clan is here to protect and serve during these difficult times, in which we’re all trying to stay healthy and coronavirus-free.

The legendary group has launched a variety of products that will help hospitals, food banks, and shelters in Canada.

“Wu-Tang Clan have launched the A Better Tomorrow Collection, a line of products benefitting the Ottawa Food Bank, Ottawa Mission Foundation, and Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario during the coronavirus crisis,” Pitchfork writes, adding “Among the items is the ‘Protect Ya Hands’ sanitizer, a plant-based, vegan hand sanitizer with a citrus scent made in collaboration with skincare company JUSU. For every purchase of the hand sanitizer, another hand sanitizer will be donated to the Ottawa Mission Foundation along with other homeless shelters throughout Canada.”

The new collection also includes a t-shirt and reusable food bowl. Check it out here and if you’re at all confused about the collaboration, the official 36 Chambers website explains:

“On April 2nd, 2020, a simple donation and tweet from Wu-Tang Clan was sent out in support of a campaign for the Ottawa Food Bank. Within 48 hours, that action helped spur an additional $280,000 in contributions. In turn, the thousands of people who donated have inspired us to further lend a hand during this unprecedented crisis. Whether it’s through music, or our actions, the purpose of 36 Chambers and Wu-Tang, is to always see a better tomorrow.”

This is what it’s all about. Be sure to support if and when you can!