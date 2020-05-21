50 Cent Blasts Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s “Old *ss” On Instagram — See His Message Inside

50 Cent doesn’t discriminate — he’ll pretty much go off and roast any and everybody, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar included.

Most recently, the rapper, actor, author, and more hit Instagram to tell the world about a random encounter with the legendary baller, saying the interaction was not what he expected at all.

Posting a photo of Abdul-Jabbar smiling, 50 captioned the pic:

“Yo i was in the airport one time, I looked I said ‘oh sh*t’ that’s [Kareem Abdul-Jabbar]. I went and said what’s up, he looked at me like I was crazy👀 I said ‘oh sh*t 🤔😠 well f*ck you then, you old *ss n*gga, I don’t give a f*ck about a sky hook n*gga, n*ggas been trying to kill me shh**ittt f*ck you.😡 I was mad i said something to his *ss.”

It’s not clear why 50 brought it up, but it’s clear he felt disrespected in the moment. See his message below and let us know what you think was going through Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mind when 50 walked up to him.