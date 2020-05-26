Championship Ring Kobe Bryant Gifted His Mother Sells For More Than $200K

Its been almost 5 months since Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, but the world is still reeling.

In a few years we’ll hopefully have Bryant’s documentary akin to Jordan’s The Last Dance, but for now we have the youtube highlights, the retro Nike Kobe‘s, and those close to him even have some hardware. When a team wins a championship, the entire team gets a ring– everyone from the suits to the equipment manager because they all played a part in the shared success.

Kobe Bryant took it a step further and had a pair of rings made for his parents after his first NBA Championship in 2000 when he defeated the Pacers in 6 games. Shaq took home the MVP trophy, but with it being the Los Angeles Lakers‘ first win in 12 years, Kobe gave his mom, Pam Bryant, a 14k, 8 ½ ring size weighing a hefty 32.9 grams. And now, 20 years later the individual ring has been sold –for the second time– for $206,080 from a collector.

Kobe Bryant’s mom sells Laker Ring he gave her for $206K pic.twitter.com/heFPnqOtCE — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) May 25, 2020

Back in 2013, Bryant’s parents tried to sell some of their son’s memorabilia –including the ring– at auction but the sale was halted after Kobe filed a lawsuit. In the end, it was settled out of court and only 10% of what was originally on the block was available to purchase, including the rings for a collective $280,000.

The piece contains 40 diamonds and bears the purple Lakers logo, as well as the words “World Champions,” “Bryant” and “Bling Bling” which are carved around the edges.

According to TMZ, Joe JellyBean Bryant (Kobe’s dad) could be selling his ring next and will probably be just as pricey since most memorabilia has been popular since his untimely death.