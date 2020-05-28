Colin Kaepernick Shares A Powerful Message In The Wake Of George Floyd’s Death

Colin Kaepernick has given his life to the fight against police brutality in America, so it’s no surprise that he’s speaking up against the tragic murder of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed after Minneapolis police were called to the scene of a suspected “forgery in progress.” At the time of his arrest, a police officer used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the ground for seven minutes while three other officers watched and assisted in restraining him. Floyd pleaded for his life, telling the officers he was in pain and couldn’t breathe while gasping for air. Video footage of the incident has the nation in an uproar, sparking protests and more.

From LeBron James to Ice Cube, Black celebrities have been vocal about their disdain for what happened — and it’s only right that Colin Kaepernick continue to add his own thoughts to the sea of messages out there. Kaep hit Instagram with a new message for his followers:

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in power George Floyd.”

As always Kaep is inspiring hearts around the world. “You’re an inspiration,” one fan commented. “I used to think that when you were kneeling that it was disrespect and stupid but now after watching these things happen over the past few weeks my perspective has totally changed,” another admitted.

May George Floyd rest in power. We are praying for the justice the Black community deserves.