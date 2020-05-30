Here We Go Now: Tony Yayo Claps Back At DMX, Calls Him A “Crack Head”

Tony Yayo wasn’t feeling DMX’s attack on his lyricism.

DMX had Hip-Hop heads scratching their heads after he initially took a jab at the PLK (punchline king) lyrical prowess during an Instagram Live interview with Fatman Scoop asking “Lloyd Banks? Lyrical? Quote four bars. Impress me with four bars of his. It shouldn’t be hard.”

DMX doesn’t consider Lloyd Banks a top lyricist pic.twitter.com/sXeICvK68a — DatPiff (@DatPiff) May 25, 2020

Understandably, Lloyd Banks was blindsided by Dark Man X’s attacks and tried to make sense of all this and responded to Earl’s diss equating the “Get At Me Dog” rapper was still bitter because Banks flaked on a studio session.

“So because I didn’t come to the studio to work when HE reached out… I’m not that good?”

So because I didn’t come to the studio to work when HE reached out..I’m not that good? 😂 — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) May 25, 2020

I have no clue..god bless him https://t.co/qxi3yF0zUl — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) May 25, 2020

DMX would recognize the error of his ways and eventually apologized by clarifying his ire wasn’t meant for Banks but his former G-Unit brethren, Tony Yayo. “It takes a real ni*** to admit when he’s wrong…my apologies to Lloyd Banks I was thinking tony yayo when I was asked about banks. I f*** with banks!” Earl wrote on Instagram.

With one bridge mended, another was burned, Tony Yayo has now responded to DMX and went below the belt and instead of attacking X on his rapping skills, called the Hip-Hop legend a “crack head.”

Dmx a crack head who cares what he think.😂 — Tony Yayo (@TonyYayo) May 30, 2020

We just hope that this doesn’t escalate further than online jabs. We are sure the two men can bury the hatchet.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty