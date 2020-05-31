A Real One: J. Cole Joins Protesters In His Hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina

Once again, J.Cole proves why he is a real one.

Black people across the country have taken to the streets fed up at the recent string of Black lives like Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the George Floyd being erased at the hands of police. Over the weekend among the many angry Black faces, one stood out the most during a protest in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Photos hit social media of J.Cole joining protestors in his hometown alongside NBA baller Dennis Smith.

People who were on hand revealed that Cole declined to take pictures or do interviews so he wouldn’t distract from the moment, but his presence definitely uplifted the people. On Twitter, users pointed praised Cole for always being down for the fight. One user stated in a tweet, “J. Cole has always been one of the realest, most genuine artists – not just through music, but through action.” Another user stated, “J. Cole has joined the protest in downtown Fayetteville, NC. So remember all the rappers who were out here donating and supporting when its time to buy albums.”

J. Cole has joined the protest in downtown Fayetteville, NC. So remember all the rappers who were out here donating and supporting when its time to buy albums. pic.twitter.com/OjJWRLFtJy — OBJ said ask about him (@evelynvwoodsen) May 30, 2020

This isn’t the first time Cole has showed up when it matters most. The “Villematic” rapper also attended protests following the killings of Michael Brown and Eric Garner in 2014. He also was spotted at a rally in Washington D.C., organized by Minister Louis Farrakhan, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March.

1 thing about J. Cole, he gonna protest.

Eric Garner protest in 2014. #GeorgeFloyd protest in 2020. pic.twitter.com/74yDuAFr2V — James Fauntleroy Stan Account (@yoyotrav) May 30, 2020

Cole wasn’t alone, rapper Wale also hit the streets with protestors in Los Angeles as well. Insecure star Kendrick Sampson was out for the cause and was injured by rubber bullets.

Y’all favorite rapper not getting this up close & personal. Tired of y’all not giving @Wale his just due when he’s for our people more than most entertainers. HIS WHOLE CAREER BLEEDS BLACK EMPOWERMENT. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/qvDNUTbUqa — FLEX KARTEL (@FlexKartel) May 31, 2020

kendrick sampson is the leader we need rn #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/oZIQqyc6y5 — moi. blm (@ciIIiqn) May 31, 2020

Again salute to everyone out in the streets risking their lives during a pandemic as they continue to demand justice for those who lost senselessly lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz