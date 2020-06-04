Jay Z Sends Ahmaud Arbery’s Lawyer A Private Jet For Probable Cause Hearing

Today, the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery in cold blood had their first day in court at a probable cause hearing. As Arbery’s lawyer, Lee Merritt, updated the public on the new details that emerged, he also shouted out Jay-Z for being supportive.

Apparently, the rapper, activist, and record executive made a jet available to Merritt for the hearing. Posting photos of himself on the luxury plane, he wrote “When you absolutely have to be in Court to stand with your client and righteous protestors for justice … Jay Z sends his private jet. That’s part of the P.P.E plan to get us out of this Crisis (People Power Political Power Economic Power).”

The hearing brought about many new specifics the public hadn’t heard about earlier, including the fact that defendant Travis McMichael called Arbery a “f*cking n*gger” after killing him, and more. See a few of Merritt’s astonishing updates below and head over to his official Instagram for more detail.

On the Black music icon side of things, Hov recently released a ‘Songs For Survival 2’ protest playlist. Check that out below and stay tuned for more on Ahmaud Arbery’s case. May he rest in power.