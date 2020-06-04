Ayesha & Steph Curry March, Kneel At George Floyd Protest In Oakland [Photos]

Stephen Curry and wife, Ayesha, joined George Floyd protests this week.

Marching in Oakland and kneeling alongside some of Steph’s teammates, as seen on TMZ, the famed couple draped themselves in all Black everything and took to social media to speak on how important the protests are.

“While I was appreciative and proud of the crowd that showed to march for justice today, I couldn’t help but wonder where all of these people were now , that just a few years before lined and covered the streets to celebrate in these black men’s successes,” Ayesha commented, in part, on Instagram. “Now when black men, when black people need an assist, defense, a team… where is everyone? Where is everyone? I want to encourage everyone to show up however you can and keep showing up. Keep lining the streets, keep filling the feeds, keep informing your friends. We have the power to shift and change things. I promise you in this moment, right now… this is the victory and the celebration you want to be telling your children and your children’s children about.”

Steph also chimed in, saying on his own IG account “Everybody play your role and be consistent with it. This is a real moment of change. Keep each other accountable.” See their full messages and footage from the protest below.

Steph and Ayesha were joined by the Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, and Juan Toscano-Anderson (who organized the demonstration).

We are praying for Floyd’s loved ones at this time and for the justice the Black community deserves.