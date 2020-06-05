New Balance Donates 10,000 Pairs Of Running Shoes To Black Community-Based Programs In Atlanta [Details]

New Balance is joining other corporations who are donating to the #BlackLivesMatter cause.

Following a collective effort from Nike, Swoosh, Jordan Brand, and Converse, who together pledged $40 million to Black causes over the next four years, New Balance has announced it will donate shoes. In honor of Ahmaud Arbery, who was gunned down by three white men while jogging in Georgia, the footwear company decided to donate a total of 10,000 pairs of running shoes.

“Today, running takes on a new meaning for the global community. When you go out for a run to train, to better yourself, or just to clear your head join us in saying his name: AHMAUD ARBERY” New Balance began. “No one in the Black community should fear for their lives while running. In Ahmaud Arbery’s name, we will be donating 10,000 pairs of shoes to Black community-based programs in the Atlanta area.”

In case you missed it, the three men who killed Ahmaud were due in court for a probable cause hearing yesterday, during which many new and horrific details came to light. Click HERE for those updates. May Ahmaud, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and the countless others who’ve been taken by racism, systemic oppression, and police violence rest in peace.