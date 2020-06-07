Hustler’s Ambition: 50 Cent’s ‘Power’ Hand Sanitizer Is Now Available For Purchase

The G-Unit general isn’t letting COVID-19 slow down his entrepreneurial spirit.

50 Cent is making lemons out lemonade by officially getting in the hand sanitizer business. Fif first hinted he was getting back in the hand sanitizer game back in March when he visited the manufacturing facility teasing that he was working on the product to his fans. Today (Jun.7), he made it official unveiling the product in a commercial that is ironically named after his hit Starz drama, Power.

The product not only promises to kill 99.9% germs, most importantly coronaviruses like COVID-19, but keep your skin moisturized and promises to “leave hands feeling soft” thanks to the inclusion of “Aloe Vera and Vitamin E.” That’s a great thing being that all hand sanitizers are alcohol-based and dries the skin.

50 Cent is not the only Hip-Hop act that got into the hand sanitizer business, back in May, iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan announced it’s own a plant-based, vegan hand sanitizer “Protect Ya Hands” a play on the group’s record “Protect Ya Neck.” Which each purchase of one hand sanitizer, a bottle will be donated to the Ottawa Mission Foundation.

As far as 50’s Power hand sanitizer, you can purchase a bottle for $7.49 apiece or four-pack for $28.99 at the G-Unit store, where you can also buy masks, the hottest accessory to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. Sounds like 50 might have another money maker on his hands being how necessary the product has become.

You can watch the commercial for the Power hand sanitizer below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz