Siri’s Response To ‘All Lives Matter’ Has Us Laughing Out Loud — See Inside!

With people around the world showing their support for #BlackLivesMatter, it’s only right that our voice assistants do too.

Now, if you ask Siri if “Black Lives Matter?” the response is some variation of “Yes,” accompanied by a link to the official Black Lives Matter website. According to Digital Trends, Google Assistant responds: “Black lives matter. Black people deserve the same freedoms afforded to everyone in this country, and recognizing the injustice they face is the step towards fixing it.” Microsoft’s Cortana also knows its stuff, according to the site, responding with “Yes. And Black Lives Matter is an important movement that’s shaping a national conversation about racism.”

Also interesting is the fact that Siri has a couple of necessary (and hilariously shady) points to make about the rebuttal phrase “All Lives Matter.”

“‘All Lives Matter’ is often used in response to the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter,’ but it does not represent the same concerns,” Siri responds in the screenshot below, adding “To learn more about the Black Lives Matter human rights movement, visit BlackLivesMatter.com.” Check out a few more responses that have the internet cackling.

Saying “All lives matter” to Siri now redirects to https://t.co/iFGlE8SdHs pic.twitter.com/tMy1r5nXtz — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 9, 2020

if fucking Siri can tell that black lives matter , why tf can’t some of you #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/lys5P8ESgy — 𝗷𝗮𝘆𝗱𝗻 𝘁𝘆𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗲 (@HoyteJaydn) June 3, 2020

Damn Apple doing this shit right. Ask Siri all lives matter vs black lives matter pic.twitter.com/M0C7gTs5hu — fn.johnny (@_FnJohnny) June 3, 2020

We love to see it.