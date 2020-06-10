Netflix Launches ‘More Than A Moment’ Collection To Highlight The Black American Experience [Details]

As the Black community fights for change, Netflix has launched its very own Black Lives Matter collection. Titled ‘More Than A Moment,’ viewers will see a “carefully curated list” of titles in dedication to Black America, starting today.

“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters.’ With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience,” Netflix announced this morning, June 10. “When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America. ⁣netflix.com/blacklivesmatter⁣.”

Within the collection are some pretty stellar titles, including American Son, When They See Us, Dear White People, Moonlight, The Black Godfather, and more.

“To be silent is to be complicit,” the streaming giant said in a previous social media post, adding “Black lives matter. We have a platform and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators, and talent to speak up.” We love to see it. Get your Netflix subscription today and tune in!