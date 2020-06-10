Michael Jordan’s Most Recent Win Proves His Airness Is Good At Any Sport He Competes In

Regardless of the game or sport, Michael Jordan is super competitive — his career and life are a testament to that fact.

Most recently, the NBA legend is making headlines for catching a 442.3-pound blue marlin while competing in a fishing tournament, according to reports.

“Jordan is currently dukin’ it out in the 62nd Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City, North Carolina this week … a big-time competition with $3.4 MILLION in prize money. His Airness has participated in huge fishing comps in the past … including the White Marlin Open in 2019,” TMZ states, adding “MJ was all smiles when his crew brought in the huge blue marlin on Tuesday … which is good enough to put them in 5th place for the heaviest marlin (the first place boat reeled in a 494.2-lb fish!!!).”

In a post-fishing interview, Jordan said he hopes to bring back a bigger fish when he gets back out on to the water.

“The crowd went wild when MJ pulled up to the dock … and the legend even agreed to sign a few autographs after celebrating the huge catch. The tourney goes through the 13 … so MJ still has some time to come through in the clutch,” TMZ adds. Check out some photos of MJ enjoying competitive fishing above and click HERE to see the blue marlin he caught.