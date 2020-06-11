Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario Steps Down After Six Years On The Job [Details]

Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario is stepping down after six years, according to a statement from the company.

“CEO Rose Marcario is leaving Patagonia after six years on the job, effective June 12, the company said in a statement. A replacement has not yet been named. Chief Operating Officer Doug Freeman will run the business as the company searches for a successor,” Bloomberg reports, adding “The new CEO will inherit a business that like most other non-essential retailers has largely gone dark due to Covid-19. Patagonia was one of the earliest stores to close its doors in March and is being cautious with its reopening plan.”

The site goes on to say that under Marcario, Patagonia “significantly amped up its activism and advocated for environmental issues ranging from climate change to protecting public lands. She also started Patagonia’s food business, venture fund and a digital hub for environmental activists.”

As May came to a close, Patagonia also expressed support for the Black community.

“We join with those who call out the name of George Floyd in sorrow and anger against the systemic racism that pervades our land. We stand in solidarity with African Americans and people of color, including those among our colleagues and their families. And we call on business to work with government and civil society to address racism. We know that we have work to do,” the clothing company said, in part. See their full statement below.

We are wishing Marcario all the best. Stay tuned!