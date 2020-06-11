SAINt JHN Pens Open Letter, Drops ‘Real Superheroes Tee’ In Support Of Black Lives Matter Movement

Rapper Saint Jhn has a message for the people during these horrific times.

The nation, and parts of the world, are joining hands to fight against the racism, police violence, and systemic oppression that has tormented the Black community for so long. In accordance with the ongoing protests, Saint Jhn has launched the ‘Real Superheroes Tee,’ in addition to penning an open letter for fans.

He writes:

“In our neighborhoods the real superheroes don’t have super powers. Our superheroes can’t fly, our super heroes aren’t invisible and definitely can’t stop bullets. Our superheroes were real people raising their kids in forgotten neighborhoods, they were single parents working double shifts, late on rent every month, they were the parents on their last dollar still making Christmas miracles, you know, this is America. That Americans never really wanted… These are the people who change the whole world. But never got an invitation to the World Series, they never win a Grammy and they damn sure never get the applause their continuous sacrifice deserves! This is for the Real Superheroes. -SAINt JHN”

A press release states that 100% of the profits from the t-shirt will go to the Equal Justice Initiative.