Got You Covered: A Black-Owned Alternative To Band-Aids That Gets Your Skin Tone Right

With systemic racial injustices and Black Lives Matter still on the mind of many Americans, companies have been experiencing a lot of firsts.

Whether that be hiring a company’s first Black leader like Harper’s Bazaar, ABC naming it’s first Black Bachelor, or Band-Aids finally creating bandages that match Black and brown people’s skin. That’s right– it took Band-Aid a hundred years to finally make inclusive Band-Aids. The new offering is paired with a $100,000 donation to Black Lives Matter, in addition to the $10 million Johnson & Johnson committed to “fighting racism and injustice in America” over the next three years.

The company made the announcement on Instagram earlier this week, showing the 5 new colors of bandages they’d be offering accompanied by a statement that read, “We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators, and community in the fight against racism, violence, and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣ We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium, and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣”

But if Band-aid took too long to offer up products that reflect your own color, there’s a Black-owned business that’s got you covered–literally. Browndages is a Columbus, Ohio based company that is dedicated to making the “perfect bandage for brown skin.”

The online store includes a box of adult browndages, which consists of 4 colors, at a very affordable $3.99 for 20 price tag. Other offerings include bandages with little girls wearing firefighter uniforms and boys wearing lab coats, showing them that they can aspire to anything they want.

“We are a small family-owned operation. Browndages was the idea of a husband and wife duo, who were simply trying to fill a void they saw within their own family,” reads the brand’s origin story.

Support the Black-owned business here.