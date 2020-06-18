Kerby Jean-Raymond Talks Abolishing The National Police Force: It’s “A Proper Cult” [Details]

Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond touched bases with High Snobiety to discuss the current climate of America.

While it’s been a controversial topic, Jean-Raymond is all about defunding the police, insisting in an interview with the outlet that the police force is a “proper cult.”

“All of these different facts are coming to light in bite-sized, tangible bits. You’re getting it in memes and people are reposting at a rate that’s dangerously fast. We’re getting a lot of historical information thrown at us that the public may have ignored before,” Jean-Raymond notes, adding “And I think our collective consciousness is understanding that police are trained like a cult. We just saw that in Buffalo with the older gentleman who was pushed down — 57 officers essentially turned in their resignation because they wanted to protect [their fellow cops]. This ‘blue wall of silence’ is a proper cult. Just like MAGA is a cult, just like Kabbalah is a cult, and just like Jim Jones had a cult. One of the things that we have to look at — and why we have to disband our current police and create completely new community-serving public safety measures — is because these people are not trained to do what they were supposed to do in the first place. Something went wrong. They’re not serving their communities, they’re not living amongst the people, they’re only serving each other. Why would you become a cop just so you could protect other cops?”

He also talks about the wide-spread effort to abolish the police force…

“It’s a multi-step process, and it requires all hands on deck for it to happen quickly. There are the immediate, short-term solutions that you see with #8CantWait and Campaign Zero’s harm reduction programs that have been around forever, but it’s really a smart approach to a bigger problem. Semantics and words matter. Seeing catchy phrases and things like that do work. We live in a meme society, and the revolution will be memed — I think it’s important for us to have a deep dive into all of these pieces that lead to the bigger solution, which is community policing, community safety, demilitarization of the police, abolishing the police, and all of the things we can agree society needs right now.”

Check out Jean-Raymond’s full interview here and chime in with your thoughts.