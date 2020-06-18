For The Youth: Pop Smoke’s Mom Announces ‘Shoot For The Stars’ Foundation [Details]

As Pop Smoke’s family mourns his untimely death, they’re also paying it forward with a new foundation for inner city youth.
‘Shoot For The Stars’ was established by the rapper, prior to his passing, and will be led by his mom.
“The foundation is meant to inspire inner city youth to do just what the name states, ‘shoot for the stars,’ and help urban youth everywhere turn their pain into champagne by making their dreams a reality,” Ms. Jackson said.
“As [Bashar] traveled around the city, he realized that the technology he had access to during his school years was not the norm for urban schools,” she continued, adding “It was great fun brainstorming and planning [Shoot for the Stars] with him. I am looking forward to working with the team he put together before he was so tragically taken from us.”
See the full announcement below. Pop Smoke died in February of this year, after he was shot and killed in California. His killers are still at large. May Pop rest in peace.
View this post on Instagram
Today, the family of Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson is announcing SHOOT FOR THE STARS, a (501(c)(3)) foundation established by Pop Smoke prior to his passing and led by his mother. "The foundation is meant to inspire inner city youth to do just what the name states, 'shoot for the stars,'" Ms. Jackson says, "and help urban youth everywhere turn their pain into champagne by making their dreams a reality." "As [Bashar] traveled around the city, he realized that the technology he had access to during his school years was not the norm for urban schools." Says Ms. Jackson. "It was great fun brainstorming and planning [Shoot for the Stars] with him. I am looking forward to working with the team he put together before he was so tragically taken from us." With everything happening in the world today, I know Bashar would feel the urgency of need, now more than ever before, He strived to inspire youth and would have loved to see people playing his music and dancing in the streets while they marched in the fight for equality and justice. He made music, not only for the kids in his neighborhood but around the world, to inspire them to dream big regardless of their situation. The hope he carried for the next generation will live on through Shoot for the Stars. It was something that was very important to him and we're honored to continue his legacy. This is only the beginning." In summary, Ms. Jackson shares, "We make this announcement and look forward to Pop's debut album via Victor Victor."