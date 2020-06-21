Kobe Bryant’s Lakers Championship Ring He Gifted To His Dad Up For Auction

Another one of Kobe Bryant’s championship rings is on the auction block.

TMZ is exclusively is reporting the L.A. Lakers 14k gold & diamond championship ring that Kobe Bryant gifted to his dad will be up for sale and could fetch $250K.

The ring is one of the two rings the late baller gifted to his mother Pamela and Joe “Jellybean” Bryant 20 years ago following the Lakers winning the 99, 2000 NBA championship. Each ring is identical to the finger jewelry that he, Shaq, and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers received for winning the chip with each ring featuring 40 diamonds.

Pamela’s ring was already sold by Goldin Auctions for $206k and is now selling Jellybean’s prized ring with the company telling the celebrity gossip site that it expects the ring to be sold for $250k.

Now, we know this sounds bad, but keep in mind that Pamela and Joe sold the rings back in 2013 along with other memorabilia, way before the tragic death of their son. So they have nothing to do with them being sold now and capitalizing off Kobe’s untimely passing.

That’s not the only thing going on sale either.

Per TMZ:

– Kobe Bryant worn and signed cast from when he broke his wrist during the preseason in 1999. Expected to bring in about $20k.

– A 1996-1997 Topps Chrome Refractors Kobe Bryant rookie card (a very rare card). Expected to go for around $75k.