Virgil Abloh Is Auctioning A Pair Of Off-White Jordan 4s To Support Black Lives Matter

Virgil Abloh may still be recovering from the jokes about him donating just $50 to the Black Lives Matter movement, but he’s trying to do better.

Now, Abloh has teamed up with record label Deviation and its Black Lives Matter fundraiser to auction off a pair of his Off-White™ x Air Jordan 4 “Sail.” Most Off-White Jordan collabs are extremely hyped up and can bring in thousands, but this pair takes things up a notch because the colorway is unreleased, and they’re signed.

The designer announced the news on Instagram, captioning the post, “[I] got together with some friends, each of us contributing to the sustained support of the Black Lives Matter cause and I’m auctioning an unreleased signed pair of these (with your name not mine per se).

He adds that all proceeds from the sale will be donated to The Black Curriculum, an organization that addresses the lack of Black British history in the UK’s school system. Proceeds will also go to Inquest, which provides support to families experiencing a “state-related death.”

The Off-White™ x Air Jordan 4 “Sail” auction is live on eBay and is currently sitting at $35,000. If that’s not too rich for your blood, make sure you put your bid in before the 6 p.m. deadline on June 25.

Abloh was not only under fire for making a big deal out of his $50 donation to racial injustice but also for his comments about the protests. Instead of recognizing the racism in America and George Floyd’s death, he just comments on the looting of some big streetwear stores in Los Angeles.

“This disgusts me … We’re part of a culture together. Is this what you want??,” he wrote under Sean Wotherspoon’s Instagram post about his Round Two and Vintage shops being destroyed. He’d later donate more than $20,000 after the criticism and apologized.