Diddy Supports Shyne’s New Career Move Into Belizean Politics

We’re officially at the halfway point of 2020, but most are already over it.

With all the terrible things going on in America and globally, some good news has happened, and it involved OG Bad Boy signee, Shyne. Born Jamal Michael Barrow, he’s since changed his name to Moses Michael Levi Barrow and made a life for himself in his native of Belize.

Back in February, the “Bonnie & Shyne” rapper decided to get into politics when he was nominated by the United Democratic Party to stand as a candidate for the Belize House of Representatives for the constituency of Mesopotamia. Diddy, who he reconciled with a few years ago, took to Instagram to show support for Shyne’s political aspirations, telling his followers, BELIZE 🇧🇿 I’m so proud of my brother @shyne_bz and the journey he is on. He is running for the House of Representatives and needs your support. #BadBoy4Life ✊🏿🖤”

Politics is nothing new when it comes to the Barrow family– the Flatbush native’s uncle Michael Finnegan previously held the same post and his father, Dean Barrow, made history in 2008 when he became the first Black prime minister of Belize.

Of course, Shyne’s new life venture is starkly different from where he saw himself at the turn of the millennium. In December of 1999, while partying with Diddy and Jennifer Lopez at Club New York in Manhattan, drama ensued, and it led to Shyne being charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. The promising rap career with Diddy as a supporter after being discovered by DJ Clark Kent was put on hold. He’d eventually be sentenced to 10 years in prison and was never a naturalized sentenced, so he was deported to Belize when he became a free man in 2009.

Since his release, he’s converted to Judaism, made amends with Diddy, L.A. Reid, and has embarked on a new journey in his life.