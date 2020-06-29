The Weeknd Donates $1 Million To MusiCares & Ontario COVID-19 Relief [Details]

Earlier this month, The Weeknd donated half a million dollars to the Black Lives Matter movement and Colin Kaepernick’s legal defense fund and now, the famed singer is upping the ante in the name of COVID-19 relief.

“The Weeknd on Monday announced that he has made a $1 million donation to coronavirus relief, giving $500,000 each to MusiCares and to the front-line hospital workers of Scarborough Health Network, the hospital network in the Ontario city where he was raised,” Variety reports, adding “He also brought back the line of facemasks themed for his XO company, with all of the proceeds from sales of The Weeknd’s XO face masks will be donated to COVID-19 relief, with the artist matching every dollar raised. According to the announcement, the donation is a leading gift to the health network’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which now totals more than $2.7 million.”

“I was raised in Scarborough and felt it was important to give back to the community that raised me during the hard times of this pandemic,” The Weeknd said in a statement, according to the website. He also hit Instagram to double down on his message. “Massive thanks to the fans for buying the xo masks and doing your part in helping fight Covid,” he wrote. “I promised to match what was sold. We need to keep fighting. Also a big shout out to everyone in Scarborough!”

Shoutout to Abel for coming through in the clutch.