Supreme Prepped A Bunch Of Dope Tees For Its 2020 Summer Collection

If you’ve been thinking about copping some new tees to get you through the summer, Supreme has you covered.

The skate brand’s summer collection of tees was announced today and you won’t have to wait long for the graphic-heavy offering to drop. For starters, if you’ve been waiting for the motion logo to return, then its time to rejoice.

The brand is known to pick an influence per collection and run with it, and this go-round, it’s a movie entitled Ichi The Killer which was released in 2001. According to IMDB, the Japanese action crime film directed by Takashi Miike is about “A sadomasochistic yakuza enforcer comes across a repressed and psychotic killer who may be able to inflict levels of pain the enforcer can only dream about.”

The main characters’ faces are strewn across the tees, with a Supreme logo along the arm and others with text that reads “Warning: Contains Scenes Of An Explicit Nature. Ichi The Killer.”

Elsewhere is slogans like one that reads “Never Mind the F*cking Bullshit – Politics as Usual” and graphics featuring a dog, a frog, and a colorful circular logo. Per usual, each design comes in several color options.

The Supreme Summer 2020 T-shirts are releasing very soon– its web store drop and all (open) physical locations will see a July 2 release, and a Japanese release on July 4.

Supreme has also done its part amid the coronavirus and the growing outrage over racial injustice. The brand created a $60 COVID-19 tee and donated all the proceeds –$1,052,040 to be exact– to HELP USA whose purpose is to make sure that everyone in need has a home and even provide shelter to those who need it immediately along with their families and others in their communities.

And about a month later, ‘Preme donated $500,000 to several social justice groups, including Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Campaign Zero, and Black Futures Lab.

Peep the entire tee collection below.