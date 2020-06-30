Tune In: Apple TV+ Debuts Official Trailer For ‘The Greatness Code’

Back in May, we reported on The Greatness Code, the upcoming Apple TV+ series featuring the untold stories of famous athletes. Now, there’s a trailer for your viewing pleasure.

“Apple today released the official trailer for its upcoming short form sports docuseries Greatness Code, featuring seven of the world’s most accomplished athletes: LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Shaun White, Katie Ledecky and Kelly Slater. Co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports, and directed by Gotham Chopra, Greatness Code will join Apple’s slate of award-winning programming with the global debut of the complete first season on Friday, July 10, exclusively on Apple TV+,” a press release states.

As previously reported, these are the stories fans can look forward to tuning into. Black women athletes are noticeably missing from the lineup.

Four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA Champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist LeBron James

Six-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady

Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-Captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team Alex Morgan

Worlds Fastest Man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt

Record-holding Olympic gold Medalist Snowboarder Shaun White

Five-time Olympic Gold medalist and 15-time World Champion swimmer Katie Ledecky

11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater

“Greatness Code is a co-production between powerhouse sports content platforms Religion of Sports, which is co-founded by Chopra, Brady, and NFL Hall of Fame legend Michael Strahan; and Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter,” the press release goes on to note, adding “The series is directed by Gotham Chopra, who also executive produces through Religion of Sports, and executive produced by Maverick Carter via Uninterrupted.”

Check out the official trailer up top and let us know your thoughts.