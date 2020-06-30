Tune In: Apple TV+ Debuts Official Trailer For ‘The Greatness Code’

Back in May, we reported on The Greatness Code, the upcoming Apple TV+ series featuring the untold stories of famous athletes. Now, there’s a trailer for your viewing pleasure.
“Apple today released the official trailer for its upcoming short form sports docuseries Greatness Code, featuring seven of the world’s most accomplished athletes: LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Shaun White, Katie Ledecky and Kelly Slater. Co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports, and directed by Gotham Chopra, Greatness Code will join Apple’s slate of award-winning programming with the global debut of the complete first season on Friday, July 10, exclusively on Apple TV+,” a press release states.
As previously reported, these are the stories fans can look forward to tuning into. Black women athletes are noticeably missing from the lineup.
- Four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA Champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist LeBron James
- Six-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady
- Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-Captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team Alex Morgan
- Worlds Fastest Man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt
- Record-holding Olympic gold Medalist Snowboarder Shaun White
- Five-time Olympic Gold medalist and 15-time World Champion swimmer Katie Ledecky
- 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater
Check out the official trailer up top and let us know your thoughts.