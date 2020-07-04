Pusha T Reportedly Fires Shots At Drake In Unreleased Pop Smoke Song

If you thought the Drake and Pusha T beef was over, it seems like one party may some lingering feelings… or bars.

On Friday, July 3, the world rejoiced when Brooklyn Drill rapper Pop Smoke, who was taken too soon from us in a botched robbery back in February– dropped his posthumous album. Fans were immediately hyped when they learned months ago that the project would still be released eventually with the help of Steven Victor and 50 Cent. While fans are loving the new album, it’s been reported that a verse — namely that of Pusha T– was left off the project.

According to a report by Hip-Hop Lately and a verse posted on Genius, the Virginia rapper was supposed to be featured on a track called “Paranoid” and bars with references to Canada seem to be directed at Drake in pointedly way.

“Those empty threats only sound good on your records / If the patois is not followed by blocka / It’s like marked for death Screwface, without the choppa / Let ’em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra / Only to find the blade, flyin’ back through LaGuardia / I might even buy a home out in Mississauga,” he raps.

Drake is, of course, known for switching up his accents, which includes but is not limited to patois, Toronto is commonly referred to as the Screwface, and Mississauga is a city in Canada and happens to be the hometown of OVO’s PartyNextDoor.

Genius also credits Gunna and Young Thug on the would-be banger, and fans immediately asked Pop’s manager and Pusha T associate, Steven Victor, why the track didn’t make the cut. Thankfully Victor admitted that it was just a glitch, and the track should be added to all streaming services, “ASAP.”

This isn’t the first time fans have changed the course of Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon.

Before its release, fans were confused and angry that the Virgil Abloh-designed artwork for the album looked like it was put together in five minutes and got dragged all over social media. It’s good to see those involved with the project are dedicated to offering the best product for Pop’s fans after his tragic death.