Kanye West’s Yeezy Company Reportedly Received Millions Of Dollars In Government Assistance [Details]

Recent reports place Kanye West at a net worth of at least one billion dollars, but that didn’t stop him from receiving millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program for his company Yeezy. The program is supposed to ensure the paychecks of employees working for struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kanye West’s Yeezy company received more than $2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program, the Small Business Administration disclosed on Monday,” The Hollywood Reporter states. “Yeezy, an LLC formed by the musician and clothing designer, received a loan between $2 million and $5 million, according to the SBA. The company disclosed that it saved 160 jobs because of the program meant to help businesses struggling during the novel coronavirus pandemic.”

In other Kanye news, the rapper and shameless Trump supporter announced that he does, in fact, plan to run for president this year.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he tweeted over the weekend. See that below and let us know your thoughts on Yeezy receiving government assistance with so many others still in need.