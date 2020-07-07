Jamie Foxx Says He “Ain’t Got Time For The Bullsh*t,” Won’t Be Voting For Kanye West

Jamie Foxx has chimed in on YEEZY’s potential presidential run.

Kanye West hasn’t filed any paperwork to make his presidential bid official, but he still has the world talking about it. Jamie Foxx, who has always been a big supporter of West when it comes to his musical talent, isn’t feeling that way when it comes to his Ye’s politics. Foxx added his sentiments to an Instagram post from retired NBA baller Stephen Jackson which called for people not to take West running for president seriously.

In the post, Jackson shared a photo of MAGA Ye rocking his cape (his MAGA hat) and hugging his buddy Donald Trump along with a screenshot of a tweet from DJ Hed stating we shouldn’t vote “for celebrities who’ve never held public office… America’s obsession with fame/celebrity is the endgame.” The caption for Jackson’s post stated:

“Kanye Trump. Fool u once shame on them fool u twice u and 2x fool. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforbreonnataylor and so many more. #ivehadenough of the clown sh*t. Love for all who have love for all✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽✊ Leader of The New School. Leading with Love. Demanding not asking.“

Foxx hopped in the comment section adding:

“Gottdamn right!!! Ain’t got time for the bullsh*t!!!”

Unfortunately, some celebrities actually support Kanye running for president. Rapper 2 Chainz made it quite clear in a post shared on the gram that he regretted that he “voted early” even though someone had to school the rapper that he only voted in a… primary. That says a lot about someone who is even considering wasting a vote on Kanye West.

Well, if Kanye is dead serious about challenging his boy Donald Trump, he’s already looking real swampy. Ye got caught in the cookie jar when it was revealed his LLC, YEEZY accepted a $2 million forgivable loan geared for small businesses that are struggling to pay employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keep in mind West is a billionaire and just recently falsely boasted his wife, Kim Kardashian, also achieved that status.

Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty