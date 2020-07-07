Something Needs To Done About The Disastrous Conditions Of The WNBA’s Bubble

As players touched down to begin preparing for the return of the WNBA, videos of what’s supposed to be the athletes’ “bubble” at IMG Academy in Florida have unmasked horrible working conditions. From the laundry room to the meals, the women are being treated less than fair and ESPN’s Kayla Johnson, Stephen A. Smith, and more are calling attention to the situation.

Kayla posted videos sent to her from some of the players. “Just got this video from one of the laundry rooms inside the WNBA ‘bubble’ and couldn’t be more disturbed,” she wrote, adding “This is not OK.” But it didn’t stop there.

just got this video from one of the laundry rooms inside the WNBA “bubble” and couldn’t be more disturbed. this is not ok. pic.twitter.com/6FC10jlcql — Kayla Johnson (@klajohnson) July 7, 2020

There were also worms on the floor and meal options that will make you cringe.

this was a meal option served to some WNBA players. i don’t think they would have agreed if this is what was advertised. pic.twitter.com/C9PjykUd3l — Kayla Johnson (@klajohnson) July 7, 2020

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd complained about the plumbing on campus and New York Liberty center Kiah Stokes said they’re not actually that isolated.

We just not as isolated as the bubble/wubble implies lol — Kiah Stokes (@kstokes41) July 7, 2020

.@stephenasmith speaking on the differences he’s heard about between the @NBA and @WNBA bubble. Calls on league to address it “quick, fast and in a hurry.” #WNBA pic.twitter.com/F6xZM9cB08 — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) July 7, 2020

However, it does seem the complaints are being heard, as Bleacher Report’s Ari Chambers tweeted earlier today…

“As far as what we’ve seen in the past 24 hours from the Wubble, a survey has been sent to people in the lodge housing to address the problems. The IMG Executive VP of Events said he’s working currently to address and relieve all issues.”

As far as what we’ve seen in the past 24 hours from the Wubble, a survey has been sent to people in the lodge housing to address the problems. The IMG Executive VP of Events said he’s working currently to address and relieve all issues. — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) July 7, 2020

Even First Take’s Stephen A. Smith is disgusted by the terrible conditions and wants the NBA front office to pay attention. In other WNBA news, star Natasha Cloud decided not to play this year because of a bigger purpose.

“This has been one of the toughest decisions of my career. But, I will be foregoing the 2020 WNBA season. There’s a lot of factors that led to this decision, but the biggest being that I am more than an athlete,” she explained on Instagram. “I have a responsibility to myself, to my community, and to my future children to fight for something that is much bigger than myself and the game of basketball. I will instead, continue the fight on the front lines for social reform because until Black lives matter, all lives can’t matter.”

Chime in with your thoughts below.