Kid Cudi Stars In New HBO Series ‘We Are Who We Are’ — Watch The Trailer Inside

Kid Cudi’s got another small screen gem on the way. The rapper and actor will star in the new HBO series We Are Who We are and there’s a trailer for your viewing pleasure.

Created by Call Me By Your Name director/producer Luca Guadagnino, the upcoming drama stars Cudi, Chloe Sevigny, Queen of the South’s Alice Braga, and more.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of HBO:

“We Are Who We Are is a new coming-of-age story from Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) about two American teenagers who live on an American military base with their parents in Italy. The series explores typical teenage drama themes including friendship, love and overall confusion — only in this little slice of America in Italy. The cast will include familiar faces like Chloë Sevigny (Big Love), Kid Cudi (Westworld and How to Make It in America), Jack Dylan Grazer (It), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Spence Moore II (All American), as well as newcomers Jordan Kristine Seamon, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi.”

Tune in to the trailer up top and let us know what you think. We Are Who We Are is due this September.