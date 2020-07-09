JAY-Z Takes Out Ads In Newspapers Around The Country To Shed Light On Black-Owned Businesses

When you think of self-made businessmen in hip-hop culture, JAY Z definitely comes to mind.

So it makes sense that at a time when Black-owned businesses are getting more shine than ever before, Hov wanted to make the movement even stronger. To accomplish that goal, alongside his Roc Nation agency he took out multiple full-page ads in newspapers across the country highlighting Black businesses.

According to BET, JAY spread the love around and took out ads in The New York Times, The Denver Post, The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Austin American Statement, The Orlando Sentinel, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The businesses listed include law firms, car dealerships, plumbing, grocery stores, banks, wine stores, yoga studios, paper companies, restaurants, photography services, and much more.

To support Black-owned businesses, JAY-Z and Roc Nation buys multiple full-page newspaper ads country-wide to highlight and bring attention to Black-owned businesses in their respected cities pic.twitter.com/wl7tCZ2gsl — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) July 6, 2020

“This ad has been created to bring attention to Black-owned businesses. Historically, Black people have been murdered for owning, thriving, and being successful. To that, we say never again,” the powerful spread reads. “Power is in Black voices. Power is in Black actions. Power is in Black wallets. Roc Nation is committed to supporting Black entrepreneurs, their dreams and companies, We challenge everyone to do the same.”

The billionaire has been coming through the past couple of months to help people in need like lending Ahmaud Arbery’s family his private jet so they could make it to their preliminary court hearing on time, launching the REFORM Alliance, an organization that aims to reduce the number of people serving unjust parole and probation sentences alongside Meek Mill and 76ers owner Michael Rubin.

He also teamed up with Rihanna and Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey to donate more than $6.2 million that will fund COVID-19 rapid response efforts in the states with a special focus on Puerto Rico.

JAY-Z focusing on Black-owned businesses around the country comes just weeks after his wife Beyoncé started the Black Parade initiative which is a directory for Black-owned businesses on her personal site.

