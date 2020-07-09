Pop Smoke Honored With A New Mural In His Old Neighborhood — See Photos Here

Amidst news that five people have been arrested in connection to Pop Smoke’s murder, Brooklyn is honoring the fallen rapper with a mural.

Hattas Public Murals hit Instagram with pictures of a smiling Bashar Jackson, rocking shades and braids, in true woo fashion.

“We are honored to be painting this powerful memorial for the late Pop Smoke,” the custom, hand-painted mural company wrote on Instagram, adding “If you’re in Brooklyn, stop by to see it in progress at 8125 Flatlands Ave.” The mural is located in his old neighborhood, Canarsie.

In case you missed it today, new reports surfaced in the case of Pop Smoke’s death. Our law enforcement sources tell us the LAPD served multiple search warrants around Los Angeles early Thursday morning, and 5 people were arrested on warrants in connection to the rapper’s murder,” TMZ states. “Sources tell us 3 adults and 2 juveniles were arrested. It’s unclear what the suspects are being charged with, but we’re told all 5 will be interviewed by police and then booked.”

We pray Pop Smoke and his loved ones get the justice they deserve. Check out some photos of his mural below and may he rest in peace.