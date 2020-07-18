Not Funny: 50 Cent Makes Light of Megan Thee Stallion Getting Shot By Sharing Memes

It’s been a traumatic week for Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper was not feeling people making light of the fact she was shot, that didn’t stop 50 Cent for doing what he does best, and that is trolling on social media.

50 Cent took his favorite medium, Instagram, sharing two memes making fun of the shooting incident involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion. One meme features Megan and Tory’s heads photoshopped on the characters from the 1991 classic film Boyz N The Hood from the iconic scene where Ricky was viciously gunned down. In the caption with the photo, he wrote “Run Ricky Run. WTF is really going on? #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

The second meme featured a meme taking a direct shot at Tory Lanez with Canadian native’s head photoshopped on the body of Mini-Me from the Austin Powers.

“Tory was like BITCH quit playing wit my pimpin! I’m not for the games, Lol #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Megan’s producer, Lil Ju who crafter the beat for her track “Captain Hook” wasn’t feeling 50’s posts and hopped in the comment section stating “This probably how you was running in May 2000,” eluding to the 2000 incident where the G-Unit general was shot nine times.

Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter and made it very clear that she was not here for the jokes about her traumatic situation and pointing out the failure to protect Black women who bend over backward for everyone else.

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

No lies detected.

For those who need a quick refresher and want to know how we even got here in the first place allow us to break it all down. After hanging out with Kylie Jenner, Tory Lanez was busted on weapons charges earlier in the week. Megan Thee Stallion just happened to be in the vehicle with him and was hurt during the stop. It was initially reported that “Cash Sh*t” rapper cut her foot on glass located on the floor in Lanez’s vehicle. Tired of the speculation, Megan decided to set the record straight and revealed she suffered gunshot wounds but did not tell who shot her but did indicate the shooter’s intention was to inflict harm.

Page Six then broke the news that Lanez was that person who shot Megan with the most recent reporting stating that the LAPD is opening assault with a deadly weapon investigation. They are “taking a hard look at Tory,” even though he is still not a suspect TMZ reports.

This whole situation is a mess. We wish Megan a speedy recovery, and 50 Cent needs to practice some chill.

RELATED STORIES