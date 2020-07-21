How to Get Your Hands On The Air Jordan IV x Off-White

Another coveted Virgil Abloh-approved Air Jordan is finally getting released.

The good news is that they drop this week, but the bad news is they’re for women only which means if you rock anything above a men’s 10.5, you’re out of luck. Abloh’s deconstructed look seen on his other collabs is spotted all over the Jordan 4 with an unfinished-looking tongue and the word “AIR” printed on the midsole. The sneaker is done up in a muted sail colorway with a matching yellow, tinted outsole to give the shoe a worn-in look.

And of course, there’s the signature Off-White zip-tie giving the shoe a finishing touch.

Just last month, Abloh teamed up with record label Deviation and its Black Lives Matter fundraiser to auction off a pair of his Off-White™ x Air Jordan 4 “Sail.”

“[I] got together with some friends, each of us contributing to the sustained support of the Black Lives Matter cause and I’m auctioning an unreleased signed pair of these (with your name not mine per see),” the designer captioned the Instagram post.

The pair eventually went for $189,831.47 on eBay with all proceeds getting donated to The Black Curriculum, an organization that addresses the lack of Black British history in the UK’s school system. Proceeds will also go to Inquest, which provides support to families experiencing a “state-related death.”

The women’s Air Jordan IV x Off-White releases July 25 on SNKRS, but you can peep all the retail stores below.

You can check out more pictures of the sneakers below.