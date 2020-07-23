This Very Rare Pokémon Card Sold For A Whopping $230K Over The Weekend

Pokémon has had generations of children (and adults) obsessed since the ’90s, to the extent that you can still make a pretty penny selling any rare collectible items you may have stashed away. In fact, one seller, in possession of one of the most rare Pokémon cards to ever exist, made nearly a quarter of a million dollars this past weekend. Yep, you read that right.

From High Snobiety:

The world’s most valuable Pokémon card sold for ¥25,000,000 (approx $233,578.75) over the weekend, greatly exceeding the previous world record of $200,000 set in 2019. It was sold on e-auction platform Invaluable to an anonymous buyer.

According to the site, the rare gem features illustrations by Pikachu visionary Atsuko Nishida.

“The card in question shows the Pokémon Pikachu armed with a paintbrush and drawing tools. This shiny Pikachu Illustrator card features artwork from Atsuko Nishida, who conceived the original Pikachu design back in the early ’90s where she pulled inspiration from squirrels and daifuku, a soft and squidgy Japanese rice cake,” High Snobiety goes on, noting “The card was able to fetch such an exorbitant price due to its scarcity. Pikachu Illustrator cards were originally given out to winners of a CoroCoro Comic Illustration Contest in 1998. Only 39 were made and of those, it’s reported that only 10 are in circulation.”

Take a look at the limited edition card below.