It’s A Vibe: Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Will Battle It Out On The Next Episode Of ‘Verzuz’

After a legendary Verzuz between DMX and Snoop Dogg, we’re in for another friendly night of nothing but straight up fire.

This time, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s IG Live competition series will see Rick Ross and 2 Chainz go head-to-head. “@RichForever vs @2Chainz! The High Rollers Edition #Verzuz ‼️ Thursday, August 6th, 8PM ET, on our IG and @AppleMusic. Drinks by @Ciroc,” an official announcement posted to all Verzuz social media accounts revealed. The announcement comes after fans spent days debating who would win in an Usher vs. Chris Brown battle. In case you missed it, the latter chimed in to say “What we not gon do is CAP. I could do a vs off features alone… so I’ll humbly decline.” Heard you, Chris.

That said, watching Rozay and Tity Boi will most likely make for some great entertainment. Hailing from the South, they’ve collaborated several times and have an endless amount of hits between the both of them — so get excited.

The last Verzuz boasts nearly 2 billion impressions, with millions of viewers having tuned in. Check out the stats below and tune into IG Live or Apple Music next Thursday, August 6, at 8p.m. ET to watch the upcoming battle.