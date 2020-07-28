A Full List Of What’s Coming & Going On Netflix This August

Netflix truly is a Godsend during these insane times, in which we’re all doing our best to practice social distancing and stay quarantined.

The coronavirus pandemic nearly put a stop to the movie and television industries, as theaters closed, on-set productions paused, and streaming reigned supreme. That in mind, Netflix continues to update its portfolio on a monthly basis, most recently dropping their list for what’s coming and going in August.

Check out the full slate of changes below, courtesy of High Snobiety.

Coming

August 1

Super Monsters: The New Class

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

August 2

Connected

August 3

Immigration Nation

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

August 5

Anelka: L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood

World’s Most Wanted

August 6

The Rain: Season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

August 7

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3

Berlin, Berlin

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Sing On! Germany

Tiny Creatures

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Word Party Songs

Work It

August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

August 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event

Nightcrawler

August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

August 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well

August 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl

August 14

3%: Season 4

El robo del siglo.

Fearless

Glow Up: Season 2

Project Power

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Teenage Bounty Hunters

August 15

Rita: Season 5

Stranger: Season 2

August 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2

August 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind

DeMarcus Family Rules

High Score

August 20

Biohackers

Good Kisser

Great Pretender

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

August 21

Alien TV

Fuego negro

Hoops

Lucifer: Season 5

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3

The Sleepover

August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab

Trinkets: Season 2

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

La venganza de Analía

Million Dollar Beach House

Rising Phoenix

August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

August 28

All Together Now

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2

I AM A KILLER: Released

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins

August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Leaving

August 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7

August 3

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

August 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

August 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

August 18

The Incident

August 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

August 20

Bad Rap

August 21

Just Go With It

August 23

Fanatic

August 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

August 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

August 31

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He’s Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine’s Day