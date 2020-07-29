Chef Kwame Onwuachi Lands Year-Long Partnership With Rémy Martin Cognac — Details Inside

Rémy Martin Cognac has announced a year-long partnership with Chef Kwame Onwuachi.

The James Beard Award winner, 30 Under 30 honoree, and former Top Chef contestant will head up a new summer culinary series, “Flavor By The Grill.”

“The partnership launches with a video series titled, ‘Flavor by the Grill’ featuring classic, regionally inspired grilling dishes with a creative twist by Chef Kwame, paired with a signature Rémy Martin cocktail,” a press release states. “Through curated content, Rémy Martin and the former Top Chef contestant collaborate to highlight the depth of flavors and versatility of cognac, specifically enjoying Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal and Rémy Martin VSOP in the summer months. The rich complexity and unique aromas of the Rémy Martin portfolio have established it as the preferred cognac by Chefs globally, making it the optimal choice for crafting bright, refreshing cocktails.”

“Rémy Martin’s commitment to excellence is something that I am truly excited about being a part of,” Chef Kwame adds. “Rémy resonates with me on a personal level because it’s part of my heritage and has been a favorite drink in my family for generations. I am looking forward to growing with this amazing brand and creating authentic experiences!”

“We are incredibly proud to team up with Chef Kwame Onwuachi,” said Ian McLernon, President and CEO Americas at Rémy Cointreau. “Chef Kwame’s wholehearted dedication to excellence in his craft and the culinary space inspires us and is celebrated here at Rémy Martin. We are excited to see his culinary prowess in action with our liquid and look forward to his talent being spotlighted in this partnership.”

Traveling, working, and living in the Northeast, South, West and Midwest regions of the U.S. inspired Chef Kwame to create these new dishes. “These past experiences, blended with his culinary exploration of the Rémy Martin Cognac, have resulted in the dynamic meals and vibrant cocktails highlighted in this series,” the release goes on.

