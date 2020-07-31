This New Netflix Feature Will Let Viewers Binge Their Favorite Titles Faster Or Slower

Netflix continues to up the ante, as the streaming service becomes one of our only sources of content during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, viewers will now be able to watch their favorite titles slower or faster, depending on your preferences. Though the new feature was met with some backlash from actors and directors, it seems Netflix is pushing it through.

From The Verge:

“Netflix will allow anyone on an Android mobile device to stream at either 0.5x or 0.75x speeds for slowed-down viewing and 1.25x or 1.5x speeds for faster watching. Those are slightly fewer options than YouTube, which allows people to slow all the way down to 0.25x speeds, and speed up by twice the normal playback speed. Playback speed options are also available on downloaded titles that people have saved for offline viewing. Subscribers must opt in to use the playback speeds with every single title they want to watch; it won’t just remain active when you pick something else to watch. This prevents people from accidentally watching everything at 1.5x speed if they don’t want to. The feature is rolling out tomorrow and will be available to everyone globally in the coming weeks.”

When testing for the upcoming feature was announced back in October of last year, director Judd Apatow (Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Get Him To The Greek) tweeted:

No @Netflix no. Don’t make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this. Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don’t fuck with our timing. We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen. https://t.co/xkprLM44oC — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 28, 2019

No. That’s not how it works. Distributors don’t get to change the way the content is presented. Doing so is a breaking of trust and won’t be tolerated by the people who provide it. Let the people who don’t care put it in their contracts that they don’t care. Most all do. https://t.co/ZPQPpgTXOc — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 28, 2019

Seems like he didn’t win? Chime in with your thoughts and if you missed the list of Netflix titles slated for August, check that out here.