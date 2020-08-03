Luxurious Living: Coach Taps Quincy Brown As Brand’s First-Ever Global Watch Ambassador

Quincy Brown has been named Coach’s newest ambassador!

The luxury brand tapped the actor and singer in a promotional move for its new C001 Watch collection. “Coach launches its C001 Watch collection with a campaign featuring actor and musician Quincy Brown in his debut as global watch ambassador for the house. Shot by photographer Alessandro Simonetti in New York and featuring Brown, a star known for his unique style and story, the campaign conveys the house’s spirit of optimism, inclusion and self-expression. Designed for on-the-go lifestyles, the C001 collection merges style, utility and function in an unexpected way,” PRNewsWire says of the partnership.

Vice President of Coach Watches Mavado Group said that Quincy is the “perfect ambassador to represent this collection,” as he is true to himself and his art, an all-around good person, passionate, and enthusiastic.

“Working with Coach has been a dream because it’s about so much more than the aesthetic,” Quincy said, according to PRNewsWire. “We’re not only aligned on values—they’ve always allowed me to be the real me. Finding a partnership like that is priceless. I’m so proud to be part of the C001 Watch campaign. In my opinion, time is the most valuable asset in our lives, especially now. We all have the same 24 hours, but it’s what you do with it that genuinely defines who you are.”

The C001 Watch collection is already available, so head over to Coach.com if you want to cop a timepiece for yourself or a loved one. “To celebrate the collection, Coach and Movado Group made a donation to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, working to connect people with food and end hunger—a cause important to both Coach and Brown,” the site adds.

Congrats to Quincy!