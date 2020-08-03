Odell Beckham “Has No Plans Of Opting Out” After Insisting NFL Cancel The 2020 Season [Details]

Odell Beckham Jr. went on record to say that he felt the NFL should cancel the 2020 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it seems the Cleveland Browns wideout has changed his mind. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Beckham reportedly commented that the franchise owners don’t see the players as human and more:

“Obviously with everything that’s going on, it doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this. I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs. Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games,” he said, adding “Hooping is different than playing an eleven-on-eleven contact sport where there’s 80 people in a locker room. We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this—and I hate saying it like that—but the owners’ [attitude is], ‘Oh we own you guys,’ and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

However, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot has now reported that after seeing the Browns facility, Beckham has had a change of heart. Cabot tweeted in an update that said: “Odell Beckham’s Jr.’s interview with WSJ was done 2 weeks ago before he saw how safe the #Browns facility was, and he has no plans of opting out, multiple sources tell me.”

