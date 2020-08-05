Trumplethinskin Criticized NBA Players For Kneeling During The National Anthem & THIS Was Doc Rivers’ Response

Everyday we’re more and more shocked, embarrassed, and disgusted that Donald Trump is the leader of the so-called “free” world. Today is no different.

After the world celebrated our Forever President, Barack Obama, on his 59th birthday yesterday, no. 45 woke up today making quite the fool of himself. This morning, Trump criticized NBA players for kneeling during the national anthem. The show of solidarity with Black lives lost to racism, police violence, and systemic oppression is particularly upsetting for Trump.

“When I see people kneeling during the playing and disrespecting our flag and disrespecting our national anthem, what I do personally is turn off the game,” Trump said during a phone interview with Fox & Friends, adding “I think it’s disgraceful. We work with them, we worked with them very hard trying to get them open. I was pushing them to get open and then I see everybody kneeling during the anthem. It’s not acceptable to me.”

“When I see them kneeling during the game, I just turn off the game. I have no interest in the game. Let me tell you this, plenty of other people out there, too,” he went on before ranting… “Black lives matter. Nobody’s done better for our Black community than me, nobody — with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, it’s true. Criminal justice reform, opportunity zones, best employment numbers in history.”

He went on to claim that ratings for basketball are “way down.” Per usual, he’s either totally missing or completely ignoring the point and Doc Rivers has since responded to his foolishness. “Well, we lost one guy,” Doc laughed. “I mean, so what? Like, really, I don’t even care.” See that below.