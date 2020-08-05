Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese Is Coming To A Store Near You In THESE Three Flavors

Cheetos lovers everywhere, we have great news for you.

The popular Frito-Lay snack brand is adding macaroni and cheese to its menu and according to reports, consumers will be able to choose from three different flavors.

“This news was first posted by Instagrammer @Candyhunting who said the product is out now in three different flavors: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot, and Cheddar Jalapeño. Soon after their post, other Instagrammers like @SnackGator and @JunkFoodOnTheGo posted about them, with the latter even finding two flavors in stores,” Delish.com notes, adding “We reached out to PepsiCo and they confirmed that, yes, this new treat is hitting Walmart stores (and the website!) soon on August 8. It’s made with with authentic Cheetos cheesiness and corkscrew pasta noodles and will be available in those three flavors in cup or box format. It’s even popped up on Walmart’s website, though you can’t buy it just yet, but when you can it will be less than a DOLLAR.”

Delish.com reports Cheetohs “Mac ‘N Cheese” will be out in retailers nationwide next year. Chime in on which flavor you think is going to be the best and stay tuned.