Check Out This New Allbirds & Chinatown Market Collection, Designed By Nicole McLaughlin

Sustainable footwear brand Allbirds is joining forces with Chinatown Market for a new and exciting collaboration. As of today, a collection of Nicole McLaughlin-designed pieces are up for auction and all proceeds go to charitable causes.

From Footwear News:

“The San Francisco-based sustainable footwear brand’s latest collaborative effort will begin Friday with an auction consisting of a collection of pieces created by artist Nicole McLaughlin. As with all of her work, the McLaughlin-designed looks are made with scrap materials, this time coming from Allbirds. Her work will be auctioned off via Chinatown Market’s website — Thechinatownmarket.com — on Aug. 7, and 100% of the proceeds will go to a pair of charities: The Okra Project, which offers resources that address the crisis’ Black trans people directly face; and Sunrise Movement, which aims to stop climate change and create millions of jobs in the process.”

“At the end of the auction,” Footwear News continues, “Allbirds and Chinatown Market will launch a five-episode Instagram TV series on their respective accounts featuring beloved creatives who will lead sessions on sustainable design and do-it-yourself methods. Following the series, people will be given the opportunity to win a two-week digital mentorship with Allbirds and Chinatown Market by submitting their projects.”

The mentorship will be a “crash course on what these brands do best and gaining access to their materials, sustainability teams and executive leadership along the way,” Allbirds explained, according to the site. Swipe left on the post above to see some of the pieces and let us know what you think!